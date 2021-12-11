Nicaraguan exile represents Vilma Núñez at the delivery of the 2021 International Human Rights Award

Helen Aráuz attended the awarding of the Association for Human Rights of Spain (APDHE) to represent Vilma Núñez who received this December 10, on International Human Rights Day, the 2021 International Human Rights Award. Aráuz is a Nicaraguan woman who went into exile in Spain, after he received a beating for demonstrating peacefully.

“This brave girl is the one who represents me today, Helen. On behalf of all the victims, I received this award that belongs to everyone, to all of Nicaragua,” were the words of Vilma Núñez in her speech thanking Araúz for representing her in the delivery of the award that I cannot attend because “he wants to continue fighting in Nicaragua, he does not want his right to free mobilization to be violated and because it is a way of denouncing that Nicaraguans cannot leave their own country,” said the Center Nicaraguan Human Rights (Cenidh) through a publication on twitter:

Helen Araúz joined in supporting the demonstrations called by civil society against the actions of the Ortega-Murillo regime that began in April 2018. In the last march of 2018 called “We are the voice of political prisoners”, Aráuz was a victim of Act violent and repressive of vigilante groups which brutally attacked her, for which she underwent surgery because she presented two bills in the nasal septum.

Araúz was accompanied in her complaint process by Cenidh. Due to the multiple threats and harassment by agents of the National Police and vigilante groups, she had to go into exile at the beginning of 2019 with her 10-year-old daughter.

The Association for Human Rights of Spain (APDHE), awarded the Human Rights Award APDHE 2021 to Vilma Núñez, president of the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh). The award has three categories: national, international and journalism. Núñez was the winner in the international category.

APDHE in its more than 40 years of activity, has been annually recognizing the work of others who, like APDHE itself, fight to defend Human Rights. The awards are given to people, organizations, institutions that have been developing actions and works for the respect for Human Rights from the most absolute integrity and generosity.