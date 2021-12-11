Nicky Minaj shook the net with an incredible photoshoot

Nicki Minaj, began her musical career in the 2000s and her rapid rise to fame led her to win many important awards such as: BET Award for Best Artist of the Year, Stickiest Youth Award, Brit Award for Best British Music Video, among other awards that have ensured great global recognition.

During 2019 Nicki minaj stated that he was retiring from music as he wanted to focus on his family. At the time, she was engaged to music executive Kenneth Petty and currently has a young son. He posted on his twitter account: “I have decided to retire and have my family,” he concluded and this generated great astonishment among his fans.

The interpreter has always shown herself as she is, with a great extravagant and unique style, with different exotic costumes that have given the media a lot to talk about. As it was in some recent photographs shared by the own Nicki minaj in his official account of the most famous camera.

For the date of her 39th birthday the rapper wanted to do something new and distinctive about her, since she published a series of images on Instagram where she could see her totally naked, where she found herself covering her private parts with different objects such as a bear of oversized teddy and even with their own hands, in turn, appeared with birthday cake.

Source: Instagram Nicki Minaj

In the photographs there was an epigraph that stated: ¨Say Happy Birthday to Bad Guy ¨, the publication immediately garnered more than 6 billion likes and received many messages of congratulations on his birthday, as well as emojis of hearts and llamas. Without a doubt, Minaj surprised all netizens.