Ninel Conde: Lawyers of the “Bombón Asesino” confirm lawsuit against Anabel Hernández

Ninel Count has commented that his lawyers in Mexico and the state United are preparing lawsuits against Anabel Hernandez because he involved the actress with drug trafficking in the book “Emma and the Other Narco Ladies“That is why upon his return to Mexican territory he met with his legal representatives.

In this sense, the lawyer Gustavo Herrera towers revealed to the media that the actress has been greatly affected with moral damages and damages for the content of the book. At the same time, he emphasized that some events of the so-called “Bombón Asesino” have been canceled.

Worthless witnesses

At the press conference, the Herrera towers He pointed out that the journalist is profiting with the name of her client, so they will go to the legal authorities to verify these accusations and, incidentally, answer for the charges of real malice and damage to morals.

At the same time, he pointed out that the also model is calm before the statements against him, because he considers that he is innocent. He added that the journalist’s sources are worthless and defined them as criminals and worthless, for which he questioned what was written in the book that has caused a furor.

What did Anabel say about Ninel?

Finally, the lawyer reaffirmed that the representatives of Ninel Count They have the documents that prove all the lies that are told about her in the book and that place her in the orbit of drug trafficking in Mexico. According to Anabel Hernández, the singer would have obtained her fortune through a money triangulation.

“I cannot give more statements than what I already said ‘is false’. There is also damage from the presumption of innocence of many people and I cannot speak more about it. This is already in the hands of my lawyers in Miami Y Mexico”, Were the statements of Ninel being questioned about this issue upon arrival at the Mexico City.

