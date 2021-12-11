On top of a car: Marc Anthony’s ex conquers hearts with her beauty

The 53-year-old Latin singer Marc Anthony has a consolidated musical career but also has experience with women since he has always been in good company. Although his most famous ex is the singer and actress Jennifer López, several have passed through his heart.

One of them is the 32-year-old Venezuelan model Shannon de Lima, who had a relationship with Marc Anthony after he separated from the mother of his twins, Emme and Max. Despite the fact that they are no longer together, the blonde continued her career and is currently all the rage on social media.

Shannon from Lima accumulates more than two million followers in the social network of the little camera and from there he shares beauty, fashion and trend tips for them as well as his best looks. Now he left everyone with their mouths open when he was photographed from above the car while the traffic did not move in the city of Miami where he currently lives and also took the opportunity to promote his line of cosmetics.

“Friday Mood. Miami traffic is chaos, but we have time to take a thousand photos. Today using my makeup collection @girlactik for this Christmas we have some super discounts on my profile is the link, “wrote the blonde while showing her face on the front page and fell in love with everyone.

Source: Instagram Shannon de Lima

Marc Anthony Y Shannon from Lima They were married in 2014 and the singer was so in love that the Statue of Liberty of the United States was tattooed in his honor, since she made him feel free, but after two years the love ended and now the salsero is in couple with Madu Nicola.