Pets and People for you to choose up to 10 faces

A week after launching one of the best functions of Google Photos, such as the private folder, today the big G has taken a moment to present your new pet and people widget.

In the heat of best memories of 2021 on Google Photos, the great G has just added a series of new features that, apart from that new widget said, there is also a much improved cinematic photo mode.

Choose your 10 pets or people in Google Photos

From its blog, Google has announced that it is rolling out a new widget dedicated to pets and the people who are closest to you in your day to day with your photographs through this app called Google Photos.

New widget

This widget will display photos of selected pets and people as you do more throughout the days of the week. Is it availabe from widget pickerPay attention to the new Android 12 and 12L for wallpapers, so you can find one called Pets and People with a photo of a kitten.

Once you place it on the home or desktop of the mobile, and as long as you have face recognition active in Google Photos (otherwise it will not allow you to add it), it will take you to the app so that select the pets and people that you want to appear in the widget.

Pet widget

They can choose up to 10 pets or people so that the widget tracks the captures you add and places them in this widget.

A great way to always show pictures of loved ones and those pets that accompany us in our day to day.

Update to Cinematic Photos

It has also been added in this new version available from the Google Play Store a Upgrade to Cinematic Photos mode.

In this way, you can enjoy our photographs in a more vivid way, as collected from the same Google words in the announcement made on your blog.

Cinematic photos

In fact, now use machine learning to fill in the background parts of the photo so that a virtual camera appears to move and produces a very cinematic photo.

What it achieves is that the foreground subject stand out from the rest of the photo, just like those photos from your camera with background blur. Another novelty in this update is the arrival of memories in the Nest Hub’s tab for your day.

You can now visit the Google Play Store to update Google Photos and thus have that new widget and the renewed cinematic mode for some of your photographs.

