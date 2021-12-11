Poblano migrants receive the Guadalupana Torch in New Jersey

The career of the Guadalupana Torch which is headed by the image of the Virgin of Guadalupe was received by Poblano migrants New Jersey and for this December 12 it will arrive at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York.

In this 2021, year framed by the new waves of the covid-19 pandemic, The Guadalupana Torch race started on September 5 from the Basilica of Guadalupe, in the capital of the country and toured areas expelling migrants, including the Sierra Mixteca, the Cholulas region, the state capital and the Sierra Norte de Puebla.

The priest of the temple of San Juan de los Lagos, in San Felipe Hueyotlipan, Manuel Romero Cagigal, Coordinator of Human Mobility in the Archdiocese of Puebla, said that he accompanies the Guadalupana Torch race as part of the actions to support Puebla migrants.

“This race of the Guadalupe Torch seeks to unite the families of migrants and bring the consolation and faith of the Virgin of Guadalupe. The Guadalupana Torch enlivens faith and hope in so many communities ”, he highlighted.

He stressed that, in the midst of the celebrations for the appearance of the Virgin of Guadalupe, The race that is led by a torch and accompanied by an image of the Virgin and Saint Juan Diego will reach the Cathedral of Saint Patrick.

“The race arrived this Saturday the 11th in New Jersey and tomorrow December 12th in New York. After traveling through 9 states of the Mexican Republic and 13 of the United States, the Guadalupana torch reaches its end point, it will travel through many streets of New York leaving Central Park at 10:00 a.m. and will arrive at the Plaza de las Naciones to conclude in the cathedral of San Patricio ”, commented.

On the other hand, the owner of the parish in San Juan de los Lagos in Puebla announced that last Monday, December 6 at 11:00 p.m., 330 members of the Migrant Caravan “Freedom, dignity and peace”.

“It involved 130 women, 30 children and 170 men. Mainly from Guatemala, the Salvador, Honduras and some from Haiti. The Archdiocesan Shelter Network offered its three shelters so that our brothers could spend the night protected from the coldBut the caravan leaders preferred to spend the night elsewhere. A group that spent the night in the shelter of the Parroquia de la Asunción. At 7:20 am they went to the San José park where they were offered food and baths. As a dimension of human mobility of the Archdiocese of Puebla, we reaffirm our commitment to continue protecting, accompanying and integrating our migrant brothers as they pass through the city of Puebla ”, he said.

