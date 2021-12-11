Police are looking for suspect of assaulting an officer in a Duane Reade in Manhattan – Telemundo New York (47)

New York City Police are hoping that surveillance video will lead them to a man who they say allegedly assaulted one of his officers earlier this week.
According to the department, the incident occurred on Friday at the Duane Reade located in E 34th Street at Murray Hill.
Authorities noted that the officer involved responded to a call about a suspect in a store robbery, and when she tried to confront the alleged thief, he tried to leave the pharmacy.
That’s when the video shows the two in a physical altercation. The suspect was hitting the officer. She falls to the ground and the man runs away.
The officer ended up with a fractured bone in her face, police said.
The suspect is described as a “known thief” by Duane Reade, but police did not know if he fled Friday with any stolen property.