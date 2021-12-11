Possible severe storms expected for the tri-state area – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know The rains should move until the early hours of Saturday and be scattered throughout the day. The area also saw near record temperatures.

The threat of potentially severe storms looms Saturday night. Southern and central New Jersey are most at risk at this point and damaging winds, along with torrential rains, appear to be the biggest threats.

Sunday comes much colder weather with icy winds hovering in the 20s and 30s and high temperatures are expected to reach 47 degrees. Another unusually mild streak comes after that.

The tri-state area expects another severe weather threat to come Saturday night following a deadly series of tornadoes in the south of the country that killed at least 70 deaths the night before and nearly a month after several tornadoes made landfall in Long Island.

The Weather Authority notes that it is not yet known how strong Saturday night’s storms will be, but that lightning, destructive winds and even another tornado cannot be ruled out. The worst weather is expected after dinner.

On Saturday afternoon, when wind gusts were expected to peak at 45 mph, Central Park hit 65 degrees, breaking the record for temperatures set in 1879.

Newark also broke its previous record with a high of 65 which surpassed the previous high set 50 years ago.

Some areas can expect to see possibly severe thunderstorms between 8:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. when more active weather is predicted to arrive, but those that are expected to see the worst conditions are still to the south and west of the town.

Winds will also pick up quickly, with constant gusts of 25-30 mph in the afternoon. The strongest winds (40+ mph) will come ahead and along the cold front, which could cause some damage. A wind advisory went into effect Saturday afternoon for most of New Jersey.

Saturday could hit near-record highs in the mid-1960s before the threat of severe thunderstorms looms later in the evening. It’s too early to tell how severe those storms could be as the front moves through the tri-state area, but at this point, southern and central New Jersey appear to be at greater risk than the greater City of Jersey area. New York.

Lightning, downpours and destructive winds are the main concerns of this system. Tornadoes are considered possible and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Flash floods and large hail are not expected with this system.

Before the storms reached the tri-state area, parts of the South and the Midwest were devastated by the system that left three people dead in Tennessee, as well as one person dead and several injured in an apparent tornado at an Arkansas nursing home. Emergency crews in southern Illinois were responding to reports of workers trapped inside an Amazon warehouse after its roof collapsed from storm damage.

At least one death was also reported in Missouri as severe storms, some of which are believed to be tornadoes, hit the region Friday night and Saturday morning. Dozens more deaths were also feared in Kentucky, where several possible tornadoes were reported, authorities said.

Much colder weather moves Sunday with icy winds hovering in the 20s and 30s and high temperatures are expected to top around 47 degrees.

Another unusually mild trend begins after that, with temperatures rising to 50 degrees on Monday, lingering there for a few days, and possibly hitting 60 again on Thursday.

Track any approaching storm with our interactive radar at continuation.