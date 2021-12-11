Presidents of the DR, Panama and Costa Rica – Ready for the Puerto Plata Summit

Presidents Laurentino Cortizo, from Panama, and Carlos Alvarado, from Costa Rica, are already in this city to participate in the third meeting with their Dominican counterpart Lui Abinader within the framework of the Alliance for Development in Democracy promoted by the three leaders.

Cortizo and Alvarado were received yesterday afternoon at the Puerto Plata Air Base by an official delegation headed by the administrative minister of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza, where the leaders received the style honors at their inauguration.

Both arrived on the same private flight from Panama, and last night they had a dinner scheduled with President Abinader and his respective delegates at the Casa Colonial hotel in Playa Dorada.

Tomorrow they will have a private breakfast from 9:00 to 10:00 in the morning and later a work meeting with their foreign ministers.

Then, at 12:30 in the afternoon, they will receive a report from the business commissions of the three countries gathered for the occasion. They will have lunch at the same hotel.

The signing of the joint declaration will be done at 3:45 in the afternoon and at 4:15 the official photo will be taken at La Puntilla on the boardwalk.

First ladies

The first ladies of the Dominican Republic, Raquel Arbaje, and of Panama, Yazmín Colón de Cortizo will visit at 11:00 in the morning this Saturday the Center for Comprehensive Early Childhood Care (CAIPI), together with the director of the National Institute Comprehensive Early Childhood Care (INAIPI) Betsaida Santana.

Abinader, Cortizo and Alvarado met on October 20 in Panama, and issued a joint statement, where they proposed to the international community urgent actions in favor of Haiti.

IN POINTS

UN Assembly.

The three presidents met for the first time, on September 22, together with other organizations such as the United Nations and the European Union, to seek immediate solutions to the crisis in Haiti, within the framework of the UN General Assembly.