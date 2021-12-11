PREVIEW: Vida vs Olimpia for the second leg semifinal

2021-12-10
Vida faces its most important game of the year this Saturday, again with Olimpia as an opponent to seek her ticket to the grand final of the 2021 Apertura Tournament of the Honduran National League.
The Municipal Stadium Ceibeño se will dress up to kick off at 7:00 pm a true football spectacle aimed at by both rivals: Vida seeking to equalize the series (a tie on aggregate is enough) and Olimpia to maintain their advantage.
The meringues were victorious (2-0) in the first round played last Sunday, December 5 with goals from Jerry Bengtson and Axel Maldonado.
A DUEL OF TITANS ON THE BENCH
The lions will not arrive to La Ceiba to speculate. The three-time champion team led by Pedro Troglio tIt is loaded with its best elements to ensure its classification against a Ceiba team that is growing strong at home and that has already beaten it in the regular laps.
Throughout the tournament the Life gscored seven of his nine games in the Ceiba stadium, the other two were tied (vs Motagua and Upnfm).
It may interest you: This would be the 11 of Life against Olimpia for the semifinal back
THE RECOVERED RECORD
The Cocotero team recovers Alexander Aguilar in its fullness and it would be one of Mira’s novelties after the expulsion of Sergio Peña.
HISTORICAL BALANCE BETWEEN OLIMPIA AND LIFE
Since this playoff and league format has been played, Vida has faced Olimpia three times. In all it was eliminated.
Historic series: 212 games: Olympia won 107, Vida won 28 and tied 77
See: Juan Pablo Montes, from ending his cycle in Motagua to becoming a ‘talisman’ in Life fighting a ticket to the final
MATCH SHEET
Possible Life Alignment: Roberto López, Horacio Argueta, Juan Pablo Montes, Carlos Sánchez, Roger Sander, Denis Meléndez, Luis Palma, Marvin Bernárdez, Alexander Aguilar, Ángel Tejeda.
Possible Olympia lineup: Edrick Mejívar, José García, Bryan Beckeles, Jonathan Paz, Javier Portillo, Cristian Altamirano, Carlos Pineda, Edwin Rodríguez, José Pinto, Eddie Hernández and Jerry Bengtson.
Schedule: Saturday, December 11 at 7:00 PM
Stadium: Municipal Ceibeño
Match referee: Armando Castro
–Who transmits ?: TDTV Plus