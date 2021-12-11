PREVIEW: Vida vs Olimpia for the second leg semifinal

2021-12-10

Vida faces its most important game of the year this Saturday, again with Olimpia as an opponent to seek her ticket to the grand final of the 2021 Apertura Tournament of the Honduran National League.

The Municipal Stadium Ceibeño se will dress up to kick off at 7:00 pm a true football spectacle aimed at by both rivals: Vida seeking to equalize the series (a tie on aggregate is enough) and Olimpia to maintain their advantage.

The meringues were victorious (2-0) in the first round played last Sunday, December 5 with goals from Jerry Bengtson and Axel Maldonado.

A DUEL OF TITANS ON THE BENCH

The lions will not arrive to La Ceiba to speculate. The three-time champion team led by Pedro Troglio tIt is loaded with its best elements to ensure its classification against a Ceiba team that is growing strong at home and that has already beaten it in the regular laps.

Throughout the tournament the Life gscored seven of his nine games in the Ceiba stadium, the other two were tied (vs Motagua and Upnfm).

