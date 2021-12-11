Prince William and Kate Middleton share family photo of their Christmas card

The Dukes of Cambridge, the prince william Y Kate middleton They went ahead to the arrival of Christmas, to share with their followers a Christmas photograph, along with a traditional greeting.

During this day it was shared on their social networks, to congratulate the British on the occasion of the Christmas and New Years holidays.

“Delighted to share a new image of the family, featured on this year’s Christmas card”, was the message that accompanied the photograph.

Far from being a winter print, in the family portrait they appear in a warm environment, in which they appear dressed in short and sitting in front of a rock formation, in which the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge pose with their three children, who in their most sport khaki, cream and camouflage.

Media confirm that this photo was captured at the beginning of the year on a private trip they made to Jordan at the beginning of the year with their three children, the Prince George, 8, third in line to the British throne, who is sitting next to his mother and looking very smiling at the camera. Next to him and sitting on the floor is the youngest of the family, Louis, three years old, who also wears a polo shirt, but with blue stripes, a color that is repeated in the checkered dress of Charlotte, six, who is the only daughter of the couple.