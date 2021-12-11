Raphy Pina cries out for help in the middle of Natti Natasha’s birthday

At the beginning of this December, Raphy Pina received news that made her happiness and that of her family shakeIt was reported that the music producer could not escape justice and will have to face it in a few days.

But in the middle of the storm The Dominican woman’s fiance said he was prepared for the storm and shortly thereafter released some phrases that left many with their mouths open, because his heartbreaking words put evidence that he is getting ready for whatever comes.

ALL THE DETAILS! Natti Natasha’s fiance, a few days after the trial, gets ready for the storm

However, the thing did not stop there, because now Raphy, in the middle of Natti’s birthday, let out a desperate cry to which her fans responded immediatelyAlthough that did not prevent some from being alarmed by what he said.

“I seem like I have a bad face but on the contrary. I have a big heart and I always go forward! A strong trial is coming but, God and prayers will accompany me 🙏🏻 Whoever is with me, write AMEN “, was the letter that Pina launched in full celebration of his future wife, which made several come out to send her their best vibes.

WITHOUT ESCAPE! Natti Natasha’s partner will go to trial for what was already feared

There is no doubt that this coming December 13 will be crucial in the future of the father of the reggaeton’s daughter, who must appear before a federal judge in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico, to respond to the accusations against him, in a hearing in which he will have to defend himself against a charge of illegal possession of firearms and another of possession of an automatic weapon.

In addition, Pina already has a negative record with the justice, because in August 2012 he was arrested and charged with 19 counts of bank fraud and money laundering, for which in 2016 he was sentenced to two years of probation, so the FBI points out that being an ex-convict he does not have permission to possess weapons.

