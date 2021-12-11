Raúl Jiménez could play for Manchester City: Bruno Lage

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 10.12.2021 18:08:07





Bruno lage, technical director of Wolverhampton, appreciated having a player like Raul Jimenez, of whom he is certain that he can play for any club in the world, including Manchester City, the rival they will face this Saturday in the Premier League.

Convinced that it is “one of the best nines in Europe”, the Portuguese strategist was encouraged to joke with the possibility that “Pep Guardiola with his money” from there to highlight the qualities of the Mexican, an example both on and off the field.

“Imagine Raúl Jiménez playing for Man City, I can imagine it. Know that game, he knows how to play inside, he knows how to play in the area, he will run a lot when you are defending, that’s why it has the whole profile. I don’t want to give you ideas! “He commented.

Lage argued that Raúl is an example for all those little ones who want to be the best players, but also “a superior man”, since the values ​​it has are unquestionable.

“We are talking about one of the best and is playing for us. It is a great reference for anyone who wants to become a footballer, “he added.

Raúl was already wanted by City

According to reports, Jiménez came to be in the orbit of clubs such as City itself, Manchester United, Tottenham Y Juventus, among others, although he did not pass the interest and after the skull fracture that he suffered, the rumors have cooled down.