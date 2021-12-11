Raúl Jiménez receives his first red card since arriving in Europe

The Mexican Raúl Jiménez saw the second yellow card when he prevented a free kick from Manchester City and with that he was expelled from the game

Raúl Jiménez suffered his first expulsion in Europe, and it is that the Mexican forward of the Wolverhampton he was sent off towards the end of the first half against Manchester City for a double yellow card, which he obtained in less than a minute.

Raúl Jiménez saw his first red card since he arrived in European football. Getty Images

Jiménez, who had never been sent off since he arrived in Europe in 2014, fouled Rodri in the first instance, which was in midfield and that cut off the advance of the City midfielder, for which the whistler warned him.

At the moment that the Spanish wanted to resume the game, Jiménez stood in front of him and prevented him from leaving quickly, for which he took the second yellow card for preventing the restart of the game.

Although the Mexican striker did not believe the decision, he had to leave the Etihad Stadium court. His expression of disbelief was evident. He put his hands to his head, shook it several times and asked the referee for the decision.

At the same time, his teammates also approached the whistler, Jonathan Moss, to ask for an explanation of what happened and tell him that they did not believe the decision he made.

As he left the pitch, Raúl Jiménez said goodbye to his coach Bruno Lage and headed to the locker room.

In the seven years that the ‘Wolf of Tepeji’ has been in Europe, it has never been expelled. Neither with Atlético de Madrid nor Benfica, Jiménez stayed clean. The only time the Mexican was expelled was on matchday 11 of Apertura 2012.

Back then, still with America, Jiménez saw the red card at minute 74 in a duel against San Luis.