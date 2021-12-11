Raúl Jiménez was sent off in Manchester City vs Wolves VIDEO

Editorial Mediotiempo

It was not the day of Raul Jimenez. The Mexican forward was expelled at minute 45 of the first time between Manchester City Y Wolverhampton this saturday, it after receive a somewhat rigorous double yellow card, a situation that conditioned his team with a numerical disadvantage against the powerful team of Pep Guardiola.

Everything happened seconds before the end of the first half, there Jiménez rushed and committed a foul on the Spanish Rodri, after he tried to recover the ball and made a tackle from behind in the center of the field, the same as referee Jonathan Moss qualified as a yellow card.

First yellow for the foul on Rodri and the second for blocking the free kick at City’s exit. The expulsion of Raúl Jiménez in 1 minute. ???? pic.twitter.com/WLilzWUAbr – Pipee RD ⚡️ (@FrojasDavidson) December 11, 2021

This did not please the Mexican at all, who began to claim the whistler, but not only that, but did not keep the proper distance and when Rodri charged the foul Jiménez intervened and obstructed the ball with his leg, situation that made him the recipient of the second yellow card and thus be expelled from the meeting.

Raul Jimenez and the Wolves They were incredulous about the referee’s decision, but the judge with the regulations in hand sent the Mexican to the showers, consequence of his first expulsion from European football in his carrer.