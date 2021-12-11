Razer just launched a fan for mobiles with a curious design

Razer launches a curious fan for mobiles at a price of 60 dollars.

Mobile phones have recently become one of the best tools to enjoy video games. With the absence of portable consoles -except for the Nintendo Switch Lite- and with the birth of cloud gaming with services such as Google Stadia or Microsoft xCloud, smartphones are a great option to enjoy this fantastic hobby.

To show a button. The ASUS ROG Phone 5 or the Xiaomi Black Shark are just some of the best examples of what we have previously talked about. But if we have to talk about a brand really committed to it mobile gaming that’s Razer, which by the way just launched a new accessory for your smartphone What would you be interested in having if you are one of those who spend long gaming sessions on your smartphone.

Razer launches a fan for mobiles with a quite peculiar design

For some strange reason that we do not understand, colored lights and quirky designs are related to gaming accessories and that is that new products like this one from Razer do little to deny otherwise. It is a fan for mobiles with a rather curious design and whose mission is really simple: prevent our mobile from overheating when we play a lot with it.

Mobile video games are becoming more and more ambitious and although there is still a long way to go to enjoy next-generation graphics, applications are increasingly demanding better requirements from our terminals. For this reason and as we read in Android Police, Razer launches this 7-blade fan that can rotate at speeds of up to 6400 RPM and that it will help us to have the temperature of our smartphone under control.

The Razer fan is compatible with Android devices with a width of 67-68mm as well as the iPhone 12 and 13 thanks to the MagSafe. It connects through the terminal’s USB-C port and is priced at $ 60. The question is, Is it worth spending $ 60 to control the temperature of your smartphone? That has to be valued by each one of you.

