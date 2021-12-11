RD, Panama and Costa Rica will implement projects to develop free zones with “advanced technologies”

Officials from the economic area of ​​the countries participating in the II Summit of the Alliance for Development in Democracy and the Andean Corporation for Development Development, announced joint projects for the three nations.

The representatives explained that in the absence of Free Trade Agreements between the Dominican Republic, Panama and Costa Rica, industrial development projects will be implemented in advanced technology free zones.

Víctor (Ito) Bisonó, Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Dominican Republic; Sergio Ramón Martínez, from Panama and the director of the Andean Development Development Corporation, Sergio Díaz Granados highlighted the excellent opportunities to promote economic integration between these nations.

The president of the Andean Development Corporation, announced that this credit organization has more than 60 billion dollars available for investment in the three countries that make up the Alliance for Development in Democracy, Costa Rica, Panama and the Dominican Republic.

For his part, Bisonó said that strategic agreements will be established, especially in the manufacturing sectors and free trade zones, to take advantage of its location in this area of ​​the Caribbean, Panama, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic.

As the Minister of Industry and Commerce of Panama, he spoke of the importance for our countries of strengthening ties, for economic development, as a way to guarantee political and social peace.

In addition, they highlighted the importance of these countries joining forces to strengthen trade in all your lines, as a strategic alliance to more successfully face the challenges that the effects left by the covid pandemic represent for the region.

They also indicated that the importance of this trilateral alliance has already been recognized by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and that the idea is to continue strengthening cooperation and relations between these three countries.