“Real Androids Are Coming”: Elon Musk Celebrates the Arrival of Human-Appeared Robots

Thus the American billionaire responded to a publication in which the humanoid robot Mesmer from the British technology company Engineered Arts is shown.

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, has returned this Saturday to shake Twitter users with a tweet in which he celebrates the arrival of human-like automatons.

“The real androids are coming”, wrote the billionaire commenting on the publication of a video showing the human-shaped robot Mesmer from the British technology company Engineered Arts.

In the recording, posted on December 4 on the company’s YouTube channel, the robot mimics facial expressions.

“This is a small movement test for a Mesmer robot head. Again, they are not computer generated images [CGI, por sus siglas en inglés]. This head and neck has 22 custom servo actuators – only 5 around the mouth which is not enough for good lip synchronization – so it does not speak in this ‘clip’ “, they explain from the company.

The Engineered Arts website details that Mesmer model androids can display “a wide range of human emotions.” In order to do so, these automata are designed and built with 3D scans of real people, allowing them to “convincingly imitate bone structure, skin texture and human expressions.”