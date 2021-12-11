‘Referee, leave it to me’: a footballer shows a yellow card to a rival during a Colombian league match (VIDEO)

The video of the incident quickly went viral on social networks, where it was laughable, especially because of the serious gesture that the player made at the time of ‘admonishing’ his opponent.

It is often said that referees are ‘frustrated footballers’, but what happened this Thursday in Cali (Colombia) shows that there are also players with a vocation as a referee.

In the final stretch, the Colombian league match that faced the America from Cali and to Petroleum Alliance, the referee was about to admonish a footballer of the visiting team, when the yellow card fell on the grass, at which time Marlon torres, a central from Cali, picked it up and, instead of immediately handing it over to its owner, showed it to the sanctioned soccer player with a serious gesture.

The comical and unexpected reaction made the commentators of the match laugh and was cause for celebration on social networks, where the video of the incident quickly went viral.

What amuses Internet users the most is the seamless seriousness de Torres at the moment of showing the card, as if he felt the full responsibility of the referee in his own skin.

The event did not lead to any punitive decision for Torres, while the match ended with a 2-1 score in favor of the Cali team.