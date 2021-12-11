Referees confirmed for the semifinal round Life vs. Olimpia and Real Spain vs. Motagua

2021-12-09

This Saturday the two finalists of the Apertura 2021 tournament will be defined and the Refereeing Commission has already made official the names of the referees who will deliver justice in the return of the semifinals.

The duel Real Spain vs. Motagua (7:00 pm) that will be played at the Morazán stadium will be whistled by Oscar Moncada and Jack Rodríguez and Gerson Orellana will accompany him on the lines. Melvin Matamoros will be the fourth official and José Alberto Cálix the advisor.

The aurinegros reach the semifinal round with the regulations in their favor. A tie for any score will be enough to seal the ticket to contest the title. While Las Águilas are forced to win by any marker to stay with the pass to the final.

Armando Castro will whistle in La Ceiba

In La Ceiba at 7:30 pm it will begin Life vs. Olympia and for this meeting the central Armando Castro, who will be accompanied in lines by Jesús Tábora and Elder Oliva. Marvin Ortíz will be the fourth referee and the advisor Epadrodito Martínez.