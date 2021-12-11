Ricardo La Volpe shot Santiago Solari’s Aguilas del América

When to Ricardo La Volpe They prod him a little, he throws one criticism after another and does not stop. The soccer environment already knows it, it already knows how it is. In that sense, this time, those who were not saved from his demanding gaze, were the Eagles of America from Santiago Solari that, today, having been left out of the League of Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX, they are an easy target.

“I like football that goes out to win, that is the protagonist, that risks. In order to be aggressive in each line, you must have well-structured jobs and concepts. America was a European team, with a line of four, suddenly with two 9, but it was not a colorful, forceful team, it was not that team that for example if I had to watch football and is playing the America and the Liverpool, I sure put the Liverpool“, launched the coach who knew how to go through so much on the bench cream blue as for that of the Selection of Mexico, among others.

In addition, Ricardo La Volpe, always aiming at the America of his compatriot the Indiecito Solari, in the conversation with Marca Claro he insisted: “If you tell me, you are going to turn on the television to see the America, I wouldn’t put it. Because it was not a team that filled my eye. I like teams that take risks and attack. “

On the other hand, the Mustache, as he is known in Mexican and Argentine soccer jargon, allowed himself to be a little more analytical with the gait of the Cream blue in the last contest of the MX League: “America was solid nothing more, many put them up and others said that it was clear and precise in what it does, it defended well and attacked little, that’s the truth.”

However, after suit after suit, he recognized that the Eagles deserved a greater prize than having barely reached the quarterfinals of the Big party: “If there were to be a champion, it would have to be the America because he was the one who best demonstrated consistency and scored the most points, that there is a League, that’s the problem”, Hill.