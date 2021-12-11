Ricardo Peláez warns Marcelo Míchel Leaño about future reinforcements from Chivas de Guadalajara

Ricardo Peláez appeared after a great silence and surprised the fans by referring to the future reinforcements of Chivas de Guadalajara.

December 10, 2021 · 18:31 hs

Ricardo Peláez reappeared on the public scene before the start of the preseason with Chivas de Guadalajara and surprised the fans and Marcelo Míchel Leaño with his statements.

The Sports Director of the entity of the Flockor He was ratified in his position indefinitely by Amaury Vergara in the previous campaign, which generated a series of criticisms against the owner of the club.

For his part, given the imminent opening of the transfer market, in which the rojiblancos managers are obliged to reinforce the staff that Leaño trains, he ended up being blunt in the face of possible limitations.

“About Antuna and Córdova, we have not said anything. We are doing our best to build the best squad. We are working hard to strengthen ourselves. Any player who is Mexican, who has potential, who has strengths, who improves performance and, above all, who wants to come to Chivas, is an option ”, the manager assured in the first instance.

Regarding the possibility of Alexis Vega leaving, he also mentioned in this regard: “About Alexis, he has a contract until December 2022, he can go. Everyone can go out, anyone has the possibility if they don’t feel comfortable ”.

Finally, regarding the comparisons made by journalists with respect to the Atlas project, his neighbors in Tapatío, Peláez was blunt: “We are aware that Atlas has a strong project. They did not make bombastic hires and the people of Guadalajara are happy with what their team is doing. At Chivas we are getting closer to what we want based on a serious project ”.