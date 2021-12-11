Rita Moreno turns 90: the story of the Puerto Rican who conquered Marlon Brando and Elvis Presley

FILE – This July 29, 2018 file photo shows actress Rita Moreno, a cast member of the Netflix series “One Day at a Time” posing for a portrait during the Netflix portrait session at Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan / Invision / AP, File) / PHOTO: GETTY / Photo by Ernst Haas / Ernst Haas / Getty Images / Photo by Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images

The Puerto Rican actress, Rita Moreno meet this saturday 90 years with invaluable news: West side story, the story that launched it to fame, returned to theaters more than sixty years after its premiere with a modernized version. This time, by the iconic film director, Steven spielberg.

“It is a delusion, a dream. Imagine, sixty years later and I am also an executive producer “, Moreno commented during an interview with Efe before the premiere of the musical film in the United States, which precisely coincided with the day before his birthday.

In 1962, the actress became an Oscar winner thanks to her role as “Anita” in West side story but to become one of the biggest stars in the film industry, Moreno had to fight to achieve his dreams during the golden age of Hollywood, he was only 16 years old.

Moreno was born in Puerto Rico and immigrated to New York when he was 5 years old. Since then she began to develop her talent as an actress by participating in multiple school plays, where her mother, who was a seamstress, made her costumes.

After a meeting with the then head of MGM, Louis B. Mayer, the adolescent Moreno was listed as a possible “Elizabeth Taylor in Spanish” for the study. However, upon reaching Hollywood, she was soon pigeonholed into roles where her origin became an excuse to play any “exotic” character.

Making the best of an unfortunate situation, Moreno developed an ability to highlight his characters, the actress calls it the “universal ethnic accent.” With this technique, Moreno was sure of success.

Rita’s fans recognize that the actress has versatility in her leading roles, from The Electric Company, the 1970s show for which the actress won a Grammy Award, to her starring role in the series Oz from Hbo, like Sister Peter Marie “Pete” Reimondo, nun and psychologist who begins to have romantic feelings for a serial killer, in which his character stands out for having a very adult, very violent and very sexual character that takes place in a prison.

During the premiere of Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It, A documentary that talks about Moreno’s life story told by herself, the interpreter revealed strong episodes in her life: she was sexually abused by her agent, she had a turbulent seven-year relationship with Marlon Brando, who led her to a botched illegal abortion and eventually a suicide attempt when they broke up.

Despite this, the actress set out to get ahead at the cost of her mental health. At the same time, she decided to model her activism, which she has strengthened over the years. She repeatedly narrates the feminist and anti-racist marches, from when she witnessed the inspiring speech of: I have a dream, by Martin Luther King, and when he stood before a microphone to support the Latino community, which he remembers with great pride and nostalgia.

The actress She is not only recognized for her talent in her performances, but for supporting different social causes: “It was a privilege to participate in the March on Washington in 1963. Since before that date, I had been involved in various civil rights events and continue to participate when I have time. I try to work on behalf of organizations that help the homeless as well as children who live in poverty and in particular those who work to combat hunger. The system needs reform and I fear that ‘the other side’ will politicize this great need. I hope I’m wrong, “he said.

Rita Moreno is one of the few actresses to reach the highest EGOT award

Rita Moreno has participated in more than 100 legendary productions, in which the following stand out: One day at a time, Singin ‘in the Rain Y The Night of the Following Day. Sbeing one of the few actresses to reach the highest award EGOT, that is, winner of Emmy (in 1977 and 1978), Grammy (in 1972), Oscar (in 1962) and Tony (in 1975).

Over the years, she was awarded the award Living Legends Award from the United States Library of Congress, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the National Medal of Arts, the Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award, the Kennedy Center Honors Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Peabody Award for Distinction professional as an actress. And of course a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Despite having garnered a large number of accolades, Rita looks back at her past and recalls the highlights, such as when she dated Elvis presley.

As related by the actress in 2013 during an interview on the Canadian program The ViewMoreno discovered that the actor Marlon Brando was unfaithful to him: “He loved women and I wanted him to be faithful to me, but that was impossible.”

Despite being heartbroken, Moreno received an unexpected call that he would remember to this day: “I found lingerie at his house which, of course, broke my heart. I went home crying, really, I was naive. And she was also angry, just angry. The next day they called me on the phone and I heard: ‘Miss Moreno? I’m Colonel Parker, my client is Elvis Presley. Elvis was watching her at the 20th Century Fox Studios police station and he liked what he saw “

Despite having accepted the colonel’s proposal to go out a couple of times with Presley and be able to take his revenge against Brando, Moreno has assured that, despite giving his ex-partner a spoonful of his own medicine, he found the “King of Rock & Roll “as someone:”sweet, but boring. He was cute but he was a country boy“

Rita Moreno feels very proud that the Latino community has a better representation than in “the times” of the actress.

Despite being in a very turbulent relationship, the actress managed to overcome the bitter moments she lived with Marlon Brando and built a stable marriage with Leonard Gordon, with whom she was married until her last days of life. Currently, she feels very proud that the Latino community has a better representation than in “the times” of the actress.

Given this, the actress of West side storyHe commented: “Although, as Ricardo Montalbán said: ‘The door is ajar, but not wide open’. Hispanic artists are working harder than ever but they still have to fight to open that door. I’m still waiting for a Latino artist to land a role worthy of an Oscar nomination. And I plan to wait seated! ” during an interview with Chicago Tribune.

Despite reaching 90 years in 2021, the actress hopes to continue working in Hollywood, according to commented to Los Angeles Times. “I’m still looking for jobs,” he says. “No one is knocking on my door. Obviously, I’ve earned a lot more respect than I think I ever had, or at least that is expressed openly. And for that I am deeply grateful.

Moreno currently has a starring role in the movie that launched her to fame, which is now directed by Steven Spielberg; Although the actress was not expected to be offered a role for this remake, Spielberg created a new character specifically for her.

“When Steven Spielberg called me to join the cast, I thought he was calling me for a cameo.”Stated Moreno during an interview with LA Times. “As delicately as possible, I said, ‘I’m very flattered that you thought of me, but I don’t think a cameo will do for this movie. It would be a distraction. ‘ And at that moment he interrupted me. He replied: ‘No, no, it’s a real role.’

“I didn’t know Steven. When he called me I told him in a very gentle way: I am not going to tell you how you have to shoot your films, but I do not make cameos’, and he said ‘no, no, he’s a character for you,’ “the actress commented with a laugh.

Although Moreno he remembers the tape with a lot of nostalgia, decided to accept the role of “Valentina” offered by Spielberg, although the interpreter of “Anita” assured that originally she was about to reject the role in the original tape because of the original lyrics of the song America, which the actress asked the directors of the original tape to modify just for her.

“It’s a blessing,” said the actress when she saw the film that launched her to stardom in a new generation revive, with the hope of being able to experience that great premiere before his 90th birthday and from the prime of his life, in which she finally feels herself.

