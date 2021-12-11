Rubens Sambueza would be a new Atlético de San Luis player

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 10.12.2021 16:22:42





The future of Rubens Sambueza in Mexican soccer it could be defined. And it is that according to ESPN, the footballer would have reached an arrangement to become new player of Atlético de San Luis, after recently announce his departure from Toluca.

Los potosinos only will be waiting for Rubens to stamp his signature on the contract that he officially binds him to the club, a situation that could occur in the coming days, so that then the rojiblancos will announce the player’s hiring.

The southpaw would be reaching his seventh Liga MX team, after he has paraded through the following institutions since he arrived in our country in 2007: Pumas, Tecos, America, Toluca, Lion Y Pachuca.

The arrival of Sambueza to MX League came upon Pumas, a team that in 2007 obtained a loan with River plate, a club from which after a year of the transfer they did not buy the footballer’s letter, who had to leave Mexican soccer to go to Flamengo in Brazil.

But nevertheless, at the beginning of 2010 Sambueza returned to Mexico thanks to Tecos students, institution that signed him and returned him to our country, where he was finally consolidated.

But it was fair to America with the institution that would reach the top, since in 2012 he donned the blue-cream jacket for the first time, reversing the criticism for flattery; the southpaw was key for the Eagles to win two League titles and two Concachampions.

Arrival at San Luis

The 37-year-old footballer has a great poster in Mexican soccer, thanks to his dedication and quality that he has shown on the field, so according to ESPN, Atlético de San Luis won the game against clubs like Tijuana, Pumas and Puebla, since he managed to hire the naturalized Mexican.