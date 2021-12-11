Rusney Castillo debuted WITH GOOD FOOT. HISTORICAL RECORD of Culiacán. Drake, Roel and Dariel EXCEEDED. Mexican League Summary – Complete Swing

By Robiel Vega / @ robielcuba87

The day of Thursday, December 9, had Yadir Drake from Matanzas and Dariel Álvarez from Camagüey as the greatest exponents of Cuban hitting with three hits each, in addition to producing runs for their respective teams. On the other hand, the Granmense Roel Santos is still in a tremendous moment and extended his streak of consecutive games hitting, while Rusney Castillo made his debut in the ARCO league and the Tomateros lived a historic night against the Cañeros.

We begin our journey with the victory of the Algodoneros de Guasave 7 × 3 against Sultanes de Monterrey, in order to ensure the eighth series of the second round of the Liga ARCO Mexicana del Pacífico. Algodoneros took command of the game in the same first inning, hitting two runs, thanks to RBI singles from Jesse Castillo and Yadir Drake, who ultimately went 3-for-5 and scored another for the Cotton cause.

Drake continues to consolidate as one of the most stable and forceful hitters in the Arco League, ranking third of the hitters with 330, ninth in OBP with 414 and in OPS with 881, eleventh in slugging, 471, fourth in runs with 34, fifth in hits with 63 and twelfth in RBIs with 30.

The Yaquis de Obregón seized Jalisco and took the series by beating the Charros 13 × 5, within the second round of the 2021-2022 Season, but Dariel Álvarez from Agramontino was a real nightmare for his opponents when hitting 4 -3 and bring two of his teammates to the plate, to continue consolidating as one of the most effective tugs in the league.

Dariel has barely contested 23 challenges, but his performance in situations of maximum responsibility has been more than effective, accumulating the same number of RBIs and placing himself in 26th place on the entire circuit, even though he accumulates 20 games less than the one that adds the least. within the top 25.

Dariel’s contribution goes beyond his RBIs, as he has also scored 17 and now has 35 RBIs, at a rate of 1.52 per game. In addition, his batting line is excellent, with an average of 374, OBP of 404, SLG of 593 and OPS of 997. In that same match Félix Pérez went 4-0, with one scored and one left in circulation (276 / 361/494 /).

Good news came from Sonora in the Mayos 3 × 1 victory over Naranjeros de Hermosillo and in which the two Cubans participating for the winners, Roel Santos and Maikel Serrano, had outstanding performances, while the losing side made their debut. from exbigleaguer Rusney Castillo.

Roel extended his hitting streak of consecutive games to 12 and did so with no less than another multi-hit game, his eighth in that span. The Granmense, in those 12 outings, has fired 21 hits in 49 at-bats, for a fabulous average of 429, which has allowed him to climb to fifth position in the table of the main hitters with an average of 322. Roel, who hit 3 -2, complete his batting line with (368/373/741) (OBP / SLG / OPS).

For his part, Maikel Serrano maintained his gradual offensive recovery and scored his first multi-hit game since November 24. In that eight-game span, he had barely hit 097 (31-3), although he has already scored a hit in his last three appearances and four of his last five. Serrano also hit 3-2, scored one and struck out, to leave his batting line at (273/335/433/768).

Rusney Castillo from Avila made his debut in the ARCO League after signing just days ago with the Naranjeros. The Cuban outfielder had just been fired by his team, the Rakuten Eagles, after a poor season in the Japanese League.

Rusney had a hit in a pair of at-bats and was walked. He also had the opportunity to step on the rubber for the first time and was put out attempting to steal once. A very positive debut for a player who is in great need of good performances to relaunch his career.

Tomateros de Culiacán’s pitching staff came out inspired and with excellent teamwork they completed the sweep against Cañeros de Los Mochis. A combined effort of 20 strikeouts, setting a new record in a Liga ARCO Mexicana del Pacífico game, led the Tomateros to the 4 × 3 victory, in the third of the series.

The first twelve strikeouts were from starter Manny Bañuelo, later, Sasagi Sánchez added two more, Óliver Pérez one, Zach Hartman three, while Derrick Loop and Alberto Baldonado got one per capita. The record strikeout, achieved by Panamanian Baldonado, was against Alejo López and meant the end of the game. The left-hander came in relief with two running backs and got the 27th out historically.

For the losers, two Cubans saw action: from the box Daysbel Hernández had a good performance of an inning without runs, a hit and a strikeout; leaving his PCL at 3.60 and his WHIP at the same 1.00 after 19 starts and 20 performance inputs. The other Cuban was Eddy Martínez, who went blank in three at-bats, all by way of strikeout (205/316/386/702).

In the last match of the day, supported by a jewel of pitching by David Reyes with 7 episodes and 4 hits, Los Águilas de Mexicali defeated Venados de Mazatlán by a score of 4 runs against 1, to keep the complete series. In this game there were no Cubans.

