Santa Lucia gives a motorcycle to his doctor (+ photos) – Escambray

A crowd “demonstrated” in Santa Lucía, in Cabaiguán. Hundreds and hundreds of people “raided” the home of a doctor. A direct from Facebook goes around the world with the video that illustrates the singular event.

It was the Day of Latin American Medicine. The inhabitants of that community gave a Suzuki motorcycle to the doctor Miguel Alexander Concepción López, who alleviated the pains of the town in the midst of the covid.

The initiative was born out of pain. Sandra Luciano, a teacher and neighbor of Santa Lucía, tells it. “On October 1, I started with covid, my husband and my child also got sick and my mother, who was 85 years old and had dementia four years ago.”

And the tears flow with a strange mixture of regret, shock, anguish: “I spent 23 days fighting for my mother’s life, practically giving her my breath without succeeding. It is difficult to see that person who accompanied me all my life and who I tried to wrap up as if I were a daughter and that this situation has torn her away from me in that way. Ale could not do more because God decided that it could not be done, he began to attend us, he came in the morning, in the afternoon, pending everything, every day he asked him if he was better, until Friday afternoon and she died on Saturday”.

Then, pain and gratitude widened the gates of solidarity in Santa Lucia. “We saw Ale’s situation in his coming and going to the hospital, because he is a surgeon at the Camilo Cienfuegos Provincial Hospital, so many people looking for him even in their leisure time, we talked as a family about the idea of ​​gratifying him, but we talked about uniting the people, who would like to join, to buy a motorine ”.

Social networks showed their good side. “Three days after my mother passed away, we created a group on Facebook that we called Doctor of Santa Lucia lives on the red line. I invited many friends, I tried to unite many people and then go to WhatsApp and say what we were going to do there. I called the people, grateful for the care he gave to so many sick people in the community because it was a very strong month with the covid. The call was to contribute what they could: from 20, 50 pesos … to give the doctor a gift “

The grateful multiplied and the coffers rose. “It was something incredible, not only people from Santa Lucía joined in, but also from neighboring areas, Cuatro Esquinas, Cabaiguán, Sancti Spíritus. As it grew, I who have been a teacher in the community since I was 18 years old, I thought: I cannot be trustworthy by myself. So I selected a worker from the Banco Popular de Ahorro, Maibi Garcés, she was the treasurer. An audit of this money was made with members of the group on November 25, we tried to do it with all the transparency that a town needs. We collected 256 240 pesos ”.

A motorboat, no, a Suzuki motorcycle: “We said that any member of the group could approach to find out where the money was being collected, how much was being contributed, but also any member could go and buy the item. We wanted a motorina, but when we reached 180,000, Reinier, the doctor’s brother, told me that he was excited by what he had heard and wanted to join the group and that he, his father and his mother would put in the money that was missing to buy an engine, the group suggested a thousand things, and I did not come out at all, I was absent because we were in this plot that already in his own house the money had been completed and that he did not know it.

And he did not know, although it was a “secret” among hundreds. “Ale was very absent, because he is within my contacts, but I never added him to the group, he is also my neighbor from a house in between. At all times, discretion was called and in the name of that gratitude there was silence ”.

When the time for the gift arrived, Santa Lucía was a party, as illustrated by the video posted by Sandra. There were no authorities or indicated mobilization. Only the gratitude of a people that summoned themselves was enough for a gesture that went beyond the confines of a tribute.

No scripts, no protocols. The poets improvised and the speakers were born from among the people: “Those of us who are here today in front of your house are your family, it is your people who come to look for you and ask you so many times to give us your hand, you are the doctor from Santa Lucia who lives on the red line ”. And the applause and the chorus were made with the name of Ale, as they say in Santa Lucía. And there were tears, screams, images …

“Ale’s arrival there is proof that he didn’t know anything,” says Sandra. Some suggested doing the tribute in the park, but I wanted it to be as humble and as like him as possible, so we decided to do it in front of his house. When we were with the poets in a rehearsal, I called him over the loudspeaker: Doctor, good afternoon and he: “What’s up, what’s up”, and I say to him: I’m calling you because I have the Facebook group, I don’t know if you have. seen, and we said that we wanted to pay tribute, there are many people in front of your house for when you arrive, it is your people who have come many times to ask for your help, the one who is waiting for you, and they said: “Sandra, how are you? have you done this He came from his job in a red machine and we had agreed with a cousin when she entered, that was why… ”.

Alexander: “Really when I focused on the street and saw so many people there, at first I thought something was happening, but then people shouting and chanting your name … I have no words.”

Alexander, the doctor, tries to explain the “why”: “Really when I focused on the street and saw so many people there, at first I thought something was happening, but then people shouting and chanting your name… I have no words”.

He tells me about it and I believe him because of the trembling in his voice, although the hours have passed: “For me it was very exciting, I did not expect any of that at all, when after arriving from work to my block, to my house, I saw so many people waiting, I was very moved and I am honest, the tears came to my eyes, it is very comforting, one feels with such great satisfaction that it is difficult to describe. When the bike arrived, I got on it but I had tremendous laziness in my feet, it is one of the greatest emotions I have ever experienced ”.

Sandra experienced a similar emotion: “I have no way to thank this people for what they did that had nothing to do with organization or anything, everything was spontaneous, even that day we also encouraged Chichi, another doctor from the Provincial Hospital who had also helped in This stage of the epidemic, the present brought to him by the school students was an exciting moment. I tell him that I have lived two moments like this, which was the birth of my two children, nothing compares with this emotion that I experienced that day. I believe that my mother has accompanied me in all these moments to give me this strength and where I am I know that she will be satisfied with this wonderful gesture. The gift itself was never that Suzuki, the gift, as we said, is him, which is a privilege, a blessing for all of us ”.

And on the motorcycle they mounted the mutual reasons for the singular tribute: “They were very difficult moments – Alexander says – I held out my hand. It was difficult to see so many people who were sick, who had already passed the covid, were at home and I decided to help the community doctors, sometimes just being close to them, guiding what to do, is extremely important. What happens, that when you are born in a small town all those people become your family, it is the place where I was born, I grew up, each patient I saw, each person who helps themselves is as if they were of your own blood.

“I have to thank the Cuban Revolution a lot, I am the son of peasants and thanks to it I had the opportunity to study and move on, to do what I liked in my life and the least I can really do now is to give it my knowledge. and helping people, the most precious thing that human beings have is health and one contributes to that is the greatest thing ”.

Doctor Miguel Alexander Concepción López now relieves his trips to the hospital because of the motorcycle that his patients gave him. It carries in it the size of a gift that transcends the weight of the money collected and the motorcycle purchased: “Beyond the material, what gave me the most satisfaction was seeing so many people who went there, practically alone, by themselves, squared the schedule, they waited, some had even been waiting for a while… it was something very big ”.