Santiago Mina fainted after receiving a ball hit to the head during Celta vs. Majorca | Santander League | VIDEO | NCZD | FOOTBALL-INTERNATIONAL

The alarms went off at Son Moix during the meeting between the Celta Vigo vs. Mallorca by LaLiga Santander. The footballer, Santiago Mina, was left unconscious, after receiving a hit to the head by chance at 15 minutes, when the match was equalized without goals.

After Renato Tapia’s teammate fell, the players of both teams urgently called the medical staff, who ran quickly to help the lying footballer. The Spanish striker left the field on a stretcher and coach Eduardo Coudet replaced him with Galhardo.

After the strong images, the fans expressed their concern for the Celta de Vigo member. However, minutes later, the club announced that the attacker is better. “Medical part. Comforting news. Santi Mina’s change was made as a precaution. It has not been necessary to transfer to the hospital. The player is stable and without symptoms of any kind “, the team wrote, through their social networks.

This information was celebrated by the fans who wished the forward a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on the pitch as quickly as possible. They know that Santiago Mina is one of the best players on the team.

The forward has played 16 games — between the Santander League and the Copa del Rey — this season with the ‘Celticians’ and scored six times. In addition, he registers five assists. In other news, the duel was tied 0-0 for matchday 17 of the tournament.

