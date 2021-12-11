Schedule and who broadcasts the derby

2021-12-11

The Real Madrid receives this Sunday (2:00 pm) at Athletic on matchday 17 of the Spanish League to try to continue expanding their advantage at the top of the standings, while Barcelona seeks the reaction against Osasuna, after their elimination in the Champions League.

The derby Madrid is presented as the star match of the day, in which the white team, leaders with eight points of advantage over their most immediate pursuer, Sevilla, wants to continue taking off in the table.

The Real Madrid It comes in full positive streak with nine consecutive victories, the last on Tuesday against Inter Milan 2-0 to certify its pass to the knockout stages of the Champions League as group leader.

But the whites will not be able to neglect before Athletic, full of morale after qualifying in extremis for the eighth of the Champions League, after skirting the disaster in the continental competition.

“We need to improve but the way to improve is this, for sure it is this,” said a happy Diego Simeone after Tuesday’s 3-1 victory over Porto.

The mattress team, dropped from second to fourth position, could return to the league podium in case of victory at the Santiago Bernabéu, where, in principle, it seems that they will not be able to count on their forward Luis Suárez.

The Uruguayan gunner withdrew injured before the quarter hour of the match against Porto.

Benzema is ready

Carlo Ancelotti, coach of the Real Madrid, affirmed this Saturday that French striker Karim Benzema, who suffered in his left leg last weekend against Real Sociedad, “is going to play” the derby against him Atletico Madrid.