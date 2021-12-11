Sebastián Córdova and his controversial photo during América vs Tigres women’s

They say that a picture is worth a thousand words. A phrase that became more than true this Friday night during the First leg semifinal between América Femenil and Tigres on the field of the Azteca Stadium.

But we are not referring to the overwhelming triumph of the Eagles, a victory that in addition to bringing them closer to the Grand Final, served them to destroy with an impressive undefeated of the Amazons, who had 40 games without knowing defeat, of course, until now, that America defeated them with 2-1.

We refer to the man of current controversy in America, the character who is becoming by leaps and bounds the man most hated by Americanism, not only for his performances, but now also for the rumors that place him with a foot and a half in the Chivas: Sebastián Córdova.

And it is that, it seems that Sebastián Córdova is not satisfied with having a complacent attitude on the court, but now he transfers it to his ‘normality’, first by serving fans outside of Coapa without speaking to them and now during the game of Female America.

The photo showing Córdova’s annoyance in America

The campus of América finished their two extra weeks of work after being eliminated from the Liguilla with a group visit to the Azteca Stadium boxes to support the women’s team in the Semifinals of Ida against Tigres.

And although most of the squad looked serious and focused on the match, Córdova’s bodily attitude said something else entirely: He was uncomfortable and even unhappy to be in that place, perhaps assimilating that it will no longer be his home from the next tournament.

In the club they did not take it into account

For its part, the official account of America He showed the support of the male team with a great assuence in his images: they omitted to include Sebastián Córdova in the gallery, perhaps anticipating some major controversy on social networks.