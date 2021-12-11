Sebastián Yatra announces concert tour in Mexico in 2022

Recently, the famous singer Sebastián Yatra has advanced the premiere of ‘Dharma’ and also announces concerts in Mexico in 2022, something that undoubtedly many of his Mexican fans expected.

It was through social networks where Sebastián Yatra announced the dates of his concerts in Mexico.

Yatra previewed his new album ‘Dharma’ which will be released on January 28 and announced three dates of concerts in Mexico.

The Colombian interpreter surprised his millions of fans on social networks by announcing his new tour.

According to the singer’s words, the tour “Dharma”Promises to be the most spectacular and important in his career.

It may interest you: Tini Stoessel sends a strong hint to Sebastián Yatra, they say

This is how the singer Sebastián Yatra announced three dates for Mexico, at CDMX at the National Auditorium on February 23, Guadalajara at the Telmex Auditorium on February 25 and Monterrey at the Citibanamex Auditorium on February 26.

It is worth mentioning that the tickets for each of the concerts that Sebastián Yatra will offer will be available in pre-sale on December 13 and 14 and one day later they will be on sale to the general public.

Sebastián Yatra explained through a statement that the name of his next tour is of Hindu origin and means the opposite of Karma.

As stated ‘Dharma’ represents what comes to life for the things you do well, it is a gift and also symbolizes all that it means for the artist to be able to share music with his audience.

While about his next album, Sebastián Yatra, who was questioned about his supposed girlfriend, explained:

Although some songs are sad and others start from happiness, all are part of existing and love ”.

It should be noted that the 17-song album, ‘Dharma’, will show different musical styles as announced in the same statement.

Sebastián Yatra’s album includes several singles with multi-platinum nominations and certifications, along with previously unreleased tracks.

There is no doubt that fans of Sebastián Yatra were surprised when he announced the new album and the confirmed dates for his concerts in Mexico.

And it is that in recent weeks an endless number of musical tours have been released, to which the conclusion has been reached that this next year 2022 will undoubtedly be the year of concerts.

This after having stopped witnessing some for almost more than two years, because due to the virus these activities had to be canceled.