secretly paid $ 275 billion to operate there, according to The Information

“Mother, I humble myself to gold, / he is my lover and my beloved, / because of pure love / he is always yellow. / That then doubloon or simple / does everything I want, / Powerfull knight / it’s don money“. The famous poem that Quevedo wrote in 1603 is still as current as it was then. And if not, let them tell Apple.

And it is that according to The Information, the Cupertino company has secretly paid $ 275 billion to the Chinese government with a single objective: to be allowed to operate and do business in the Asian giant. And if you have to change the maps of Apple Maps to favor China, well done.

Live (and pay) and let live

The documents to which they have had access in The Information indicate that in 2016 Tim Cook reached an agreement with the Chinese government that allowed Apple not to suffer restrictions on its operations in this country.

The agreement had a duration of five years and is estimated to be worth $ 275 billion. With that money Apple would manage to placate members of the Chinese government who believed that Apple was not doing enough for the economy of this country.

Cook visited China several times in 2016 to try to prevent China from restricting platforms such as the App Store, Apple Pay or iCloud. To smooth relations with Chinese leaders, the agreement included a commitment that Apple help Chinese manufacturers develop “the most advanced manufacturing technologies” and also to train workers.

The agreement was part of one of the China’s five-year plans to strengthen its economy, and the idea was that Apple “grow together with Chinese companies to achieve mutual benefits and a situation win-win“.

Cook has continued to visit China on a regular basis, and for example, in March 2019 he participated in an economy forum where he “applauded China for opening up to the world.” The agreement is surprising also insofar as allows Apple to avoid retaliation in China, especially with a trade war that has caused Huawei to have been greatly affected by the vetoes executed by the United States government.

In addition to the economic agreement, Apple also made other concessions. According to The Information, in early 2015 a Chinese body demanded that Apple make the Senkaku Islands, which are part of Japan but which China claims as its Diaoyu Islands, will appear larger than normal even when zoomed out.



Google Maps records the names of the Senkaku Islands correctly. In Apple Maps it is not possible to locate them with their Japanese or Chinese names.

If the Cupertino company didn’t, they wouldn’t approve the Apple Watch for sale in China, and the blackmail took effect. In the Apple Maps application on macOS, for example, these islands do not appear in the search engine, and when looking for their position it is seen how this archipelago appears without information, as if the terrain were unexplored.

As explained in Business Insider, Apple has certainly made clear investments in technological and business development in China. In 2016, it signed an agreement with China’s largest wind turbine manufacturer, Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology.

What’s more moved Chinese user data from its iCloud platform to data centers in China in 2017, and launched a $ 300 million fund for clean energy development in China in summer 2018. During this time, it has also opened 11 new brick-and-mortar stores in mainland China.

All this is added to the preferential treatment that China receives in other sections of the Apple ecosystem. The company shows its chest when talking about privacy, but the measures it imposes to protect that privacy in other countries do not apply in China, where for example removed several VPN services apps from the App Store.

The option Private Relay, presented a few months ago, it will not be activated in the Asian giant either. With it, the traffic generated by the user is encrypted and sent in such a way that no one can see the content of the browsing data, which avoids curious glances (even curious governments).

The effort has paid off: according to The Information in the 12 months that ended last September Apple entered $ 68 billion in China, a record figure that makes a fifth of all Apple sales due to the Asian giant. There is no data on whether the agreement, which theoretically ends this year, has been extended and under what conditions. Well that. What Quevedo said.

Via | The Information