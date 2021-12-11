“Shadow toll contract was a big scam”

Lawyer Enmanuel Esquea Guerrero assured that the contract that constituted the shadow toll on the Samaná highways contained violations of a criminal, constitutional and administrative nature, and mentioned that said contract was “A big scam”.

“Any lawyer who had read the contract report would conclude that there was a major scam there. So they had no other way out than to allude to an agreement because if they brought a lawsuit, they would lose unnecessarily. Because there were violations of a criminal, constitutional and administrative nature, “said the lawyer in an interview with the radio program” Sol de la Mañana. “

He mentioned that said contract established that arbitration for future negotiations should take place within the country, but then it was changed to be in the United States, and that, arguing that international financing was being sought and at the request of the international investors.

Rated as “A solemn lie” to these arguments explaining that the contract never required international investors.

He indicated that the contract is a “Obvious fraud” and that, had he been brought to arbitration in the United States, he would have been exposed and convicted.

He held the legal consultant responsible Abel Rodríguez del Orbe for approving the flaws in the contract, stating that “he knew what he was doing” and that he committed fraud.

President Abinader terminates Autopista de Samaná contract

“That contract was a fraud from the beginning,” he exclaimed.

It is recalled that the president Luis Abinader announced last night the termination of the Samaná highway concession contract, which was achieved through a “Friendly agreement”, which will allow the country to save approximately US $ 1,500 million.

It also announced that effective as of January 1, 2022, the Government will reduce an average of 20% of the cost of the journey from the Las Américas Highway to Samaná.

