SIC filed a statement of charges against WOM for portability failures – Technology News – Technology

The Superintendency of Industry and Commerce (SIC) decided to open a statement of charges against WOM, the fourth large operator that began operations in the country last April. The entity pointed out to the company of allegedly committing several violations of user rights.

At first, the SIC opened the investigation for the “alleged breach of the times established by the regulation regarding the activation of mobile lines within the portability process.”

At this point, the entity pointed out that it could be evidenced through the social networks of the telecommunications company complaints from users stating delays in portability and delivery of SIM card, exceeding the time stipulated in Colombian law.

Likewise, the complaint filed by Claro was taken into consideration, also pointing out violations of the number portability rules in seven cases, where users had problems to change operator from WOM.

The control entity indicated that the company had also breached the obligation to reject or accept porting requests from clients, according to current regulations.

The Superindustry also assured that WOM would be ignoring the “right that assists users of receive the mobile services contracted continuously, without interruptions, and the right to receive automatic compensation for the lack of continuity of the service ”.

Lastly, the entity indicated that the company was refraining from providing them with the information required in the preliminary investigation.

WOM will have a within 15 days of notification of the tender documents to present discharges and request or provide evidence in the process. If found guilty of violating the regulations, the company faces different sanctions.

EL TIEMPO consulted WOM about the SIC’s decision and the company indicated that so far have not received notification about the process and that once they have access they will make a formal statement.

