Siemens Gamesa connects to the grid the largest wind turbine in the world with 14 MW and a 222-meter rotor – El Periodico de la Energía

Siemens Gamesa achieves a new milestone for wind energy. It is the connection to the grid of the largest wind turbine that exists in the entire planet. Is the SG 14-222 DDD, whose nominal power is 14 MW, which can reach 15 MW in an optimized version with Power Boost.

Specifically, the wind turbine manufacturer has installed this marvel of wind technology in Osterild (Denmark), in the wind energy test center.

By increasing the rotor diameter to 222 meters, with 108 meter long blades, the SG 14-222 DD wind turbine generates up to 25% more AEP than its predecessor. The swept area reaches 39,000 square meters.

One of the great novelties of this turbine is that its blades are fully recyclable. The pioneering RecyclableBlade technology is based on our already proven development of the IntegralBlade® blade and uses the same manufacturing process but changing the type of resin. The new resin is as strong and reliable as the old one, but with additional benefits that allow it to be recycled. At the end of their life cycle, the blade materials can be reused in new foundry applications after separation.

Thanks to IntegralBlade® technology, each fiberglass blade is manufactured in one piece. With this process, blades of optimum quality, resistance and reliability are obtained.

In this way, Siemens Gamesa outperforms GE and its 12 MW Haliade-X connected at the Port of Rotterddam.

Series production is planned for 2024.

This is how the Siemens Gamesa team has managed to install the prototype. Do not miss it.

We are excited to announce that our SG 14-222 DD prototype is now producing power to the grid! The installation has been successful due to the great collaboration of the entire team behind!#Strongswindsofchange#Leadingtheoffshorerevolution pic.twitter.com/w6iV5yTh7i – Siemens Gamesa (@SiemensGamesa) December 10, 2021



Post Views:

42