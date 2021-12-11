Spectacular comeback for León against Atlas to give the first blow of authority in the final of Liga MX 2021

2021-12-10

El León came from behind to beat Atlas 3-2 on Thursday night in the first leg of the final of the Apertura-2021 tournament of Mexican soccer played at the Nou Camp stadium. In a duel between the Argentine benches, the men of the technical director Ariel Holand had to equalize the score on two occasions against the squad trained by Diego Cocca and ended up taking the victory with a late penalty goal. The contest started on the right foot for the 'Foxes' of the Atlas. At minute 11 they had a throw-in from the right, Diego Barbosa sent the ball into the area, Argentine Julio Furch let it pass and left-back Luis Reyes, who had joined the attack, signed the 0-1 with a low shot turn around.

The situation was complicated for 'La Fiera' about half an hour into the game due to a muscle injury suffered by Colombian defender Andrés Mosquera who had to be substituted. 'La Fiera' launched the attack for the tie. At 37, the Ecuadorian Ángel Mena touched the ball to the Chilean Jean Meneses and he prolonged the pass with his head for his compatriot Víctor Dávila who defined the 1-1 with a powerful left-handed volley from the edge of the area. The ball slipped through the upper left corner of the goal before the helpless flight of Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas. In the final stretch of the first half, both teams looked for another goal. Jairo Torres put the León goalkeeper to the test, who covered the shot, and then Mena responded with a very crossed shot that passed in front of the athlete's goal. Already in the second half, at 52, Meneses sent from outside the area a dangerous shot that shook the crossbar of the athlete's goal. Atlas again took the lead at 65 when Furch hit a withering left-handed shot inside the Leon area for 2-1. It seemed that the 'Zorros' were heading to victory, but the León found the 2-2 after a failure by Vargas. The Colombian goalkeeper rejected a shot from Meneses and Mena took advantage of the rebound to get the tie at 77.