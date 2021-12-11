Stadium in Cuba PALCO VIP LAUNCHES MLC or National Currency? – Full Swing

By Robiel Vega / @ robielcuba87

Colleague Orlando Cruz, a journalist from the Tunasvisión telecentre in Las Tunas province, conducted an interview with the director of the Julio Antonio Mella Stadium, Yor Luis Torres, in which he gave an overview of how this sports facility is being prepared, the most important in the Balcón del Oriente Cubano, for the upcoming National Series number 61.

The manager made reference to the fact that the stadium will be adorned with a view to the main sporting event on the island and that in response to one of the biggest claims of the fans of Tunera that has witnessed the preparation stops of the Lumberjacks, he assured that they already have the Enough paint to fine-tune the installation, although it did not specify its quality or color, two important points because at this minute, both aspects leave much to be desired in the Mella stands.

Another aspect that Yor Luis Torres touched was the creation of a box on the third floor of the stadium, with greater comfort and with a differentiated payment. When asked if it would be charged in MLC or in national currency, he certified that with the conditions in which said box would remain, it is valued that it can be charged in both currencies.

According to his words, they are working with the finance and prices body to determine the details of the payment method, as well as the cost that it will have for people who wish to enter, likewise he showed that coordination is being made with the Delegation of the Tourism in Las Tunas, presumably to link this service with the little tourism that exists today in the city.

Another key aspect of the interview came with the question about the price of admission to the “normal” stands of the stadium. According to Yor Luis, a price has not yet been made official, but the study that is being carried out, also in conjunction with the Finance Department, is that it rises by one or two pesos, in relation to previous seasons, which was always one peso.

He also referred to the fact that they will work on the preparation of special boxes within the same tier, with greater comfort and a higher price, although he did not specify the amount thereof.

Although it has not been officially said if there will be an audience in the stadiums, the truth is that the Julio Antonio Mella staff prepares it with an eye on whether they will open their doors and that is excellent news for the baseball show within the island.

Without further ado, here is the full interview conducted by colleague Orlandito Cruz on the channel for the YouTube channel of “El Hachazo de Tunasvisión”