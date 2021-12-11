Study foresees drastic increase in rents in NYC – Telemundo New York (47)

Living in New York City appears to be an increasingly unattainable luxury, according to a new StreetEasy study.

The report “New York Housing Predictions for 2022: What New Yorkers Can Expect,” released Friday, found signs that the city’s churning rental market during the coronavirus pandemic will settle into another new status quo.

The rental concessions that attracted tenants in 2021, such as the first month of free rent, will end early in the new year, according to the study.

“Faced with higher gross rents, many tenants who can no longer afford their apartments will be forced to move,” the study states. “This will add to a flood of demand and inventory in the first quarter of 2022 and beyond.”

Many city tenants experienced roller coasters-like ups and downs while navigating the apartment market during the pandemic.

Prices fell and apartments were available in abundance, as many tenants left the city in the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic. But they both changed dramatically this year when people returned.

The StreetEasy study predicts that 2022 prices will briefly stagnate or fall early in the year due to a slowdown in moving.

“However, if this happens, it will probably be brief,” the study states. “Rents are sure to rise again as more people return to the city in the summer and new deals expire starting in the spring of 2021.”

Read the full study here.