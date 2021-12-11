Surprise for the diffusion of a new amount for the signing of Diego Valdés

Diego Valdes was the great news of this Saturday, December 11, 2021. The Chilean midfielder is about to make official, on the one hand, his departure from Santos Laguna and, on the other, its incorporation into the Eagles of America by Santiago Solari, which little by little are being assembled for the preseason prior to the Liga MX 2022 Clausura Tournament.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

For this reason, the 27-year-old is in the Mexico City to formalize the oral agreement with the directors of the institution cream blue. Now, the steps to follow are: first, the corresponding medical check-ups. Once passed, the contract will be drawn up (which will bind it for three years) for subsequent signing.

But the novelty did not happen only there. What also aroused attention around the arrival of Diego Valdes to the Eagles of America, was a report from the Chilean newspaper La Tercera, in which it was detailed that the transfer with Santos Laguna it was settled in exchange for 12 million dollars, a figure almost 70 percent more than what the am.com.mx portal released last week.

The arrival of Diego Valdés to CDMX

Diego Valdes came to the Mexico City this Saturday, December 11 in the morning. The footballer who was seen at the airport very early, in the next few hours he will undergo medical check-ups and, if there are no problems, he will already be able to stamp his signature, and thus officially become the new incorporation of the Eagles of America by Santiago Solari.

It will be Diego Valdés’ third team in Liga MX

Diego Valdes, with his arrival at the Eagles of America, will accumulate his third team in the MX League. After his first steps in the professional plane with the shirt of the Audax Italiano from Chile, the steering wheel joined Monarcas Morelia in July 2016 (he played 98 games, scored 13 goals and 14 assists) and in January 2019 he finished in Santos Laguna (He played 101 games with which he registered 21 points and 18 assists).