Taylor Swift: a new chapter opens in the copyright lawsuit of the worldwide hit “Shake it off”

Image source, Reuters Caption, Swift is the only female artist to have eight UK number one albums this century.

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift will go to trial accused of violating copyrights for the lyrics of one of her greatest hits Shake it off.

A California judge rejected Swift’s request to dismiss the case and determined that only a jury would be able to establish whether her 2014 hit is a copy of the song. Gon ‘play beaches (2001), from the dissolved female group 3LW.

Although the rhythms of both songs are different, their lyrics coincide with variations of the phrases “players gonna play” Y “haters gonna hate“.

Previously, California Central District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald had dismissed the case on the grounds that the letters were too “banal” to be subject to copyright.

In his original ruling, Fitzgerald cited 13 earlier songs that contained similar phrases, including Hater beachby The Notorious BIG, and Dreamsby Fleetwood Mac.

At the time, the judge noted that “in the early 2000s, popular culture was so steeped in the concepts of gamblers and haters” that phrases like “‘those who play … are going to play’ or ‘those who they hate … they will hate ‘ no are especially different from others like ‘runners are going to run’; or ‘swimmers go swimming.’

“The concept of actors acting in accordance with their essential nature is not creative at all; it is banal,” he wrote, summarizing that “the lyrics in question are too short, unoriginal and uncreative to justify protection under the Law on Rights. From author”.

However, the composers Sean Hall and Nathan Butler they appealed the sentence and a federal court reversed the initial decision by returning the case to Judge Fitzgerald.

Swift asked for a summary judgment – giving an immediate ruling in his favor – but Fitzgerald declined to do so on Thursday.

“Although there are some notable differences between the works, there are also significant similarities in the use of words and the sequence / structure, “he explained.

The magistrate added that “the court cannot currently determine whether any jury is able to reasonably find a substantial similarity in lyrical phrasing, word arrangement or poetic structure between the two works.”

According to the judge, experts hired by Swift presented “persuasive arguments”, which were not enough to prevent the case from going to trial.

Gon ‘play beaches was a minor success for 3LW. Nonetheless, the composers’ careers continued. Hall has written and produced songs for artists such as Justin Bieber and Maroon 5, while Butler has worked with artists such as the Backstreet Boys and Luther Vandro.

For its part, Shake it off, from Swift, is the best-selling single of his career and was ranked number one on the charts in the United States and second in the United Kingdom (where it was displaced from first place by All about that bassby Meghan Trainor).

Attorneys for Hall and Butler celebrated the decision saying the court “did the right thing.” Swift’s team declined to comment when contacted by the BBC.

The trial date has not yet been announced..