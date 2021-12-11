Taylor Swift: a new chapter opens in the copyright lawsuit of the worldwide hit “Shake it off”

Taylor Swift

Image source, Reuters

Caption,

Swift is the only female artist to have eight UK number one albums this century.

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift will go to trial accused of violating copyrights for the lyrics of one of her greatest hits Shake it off.

A California judge rejected Swift’s request to dismiss the case and determined that only a jury would be able to establish whether her 2014 hit is a copy of the song. Gon ‘play beaches (2001), from the dissolved female group 3LW.

Although the rhythms of both songs are different, their lyrics coincide with variations of the phrases players gonna play” Y “haters gonna hate.

Previously, California Central District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald had dismissed the case on the grounds that the letters were too “banal” to be subject to copyright.

