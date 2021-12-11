“Thank you Checo Pérez”, after achieving pole position for the Abu Dhabi GP

Hamilton and Verstappen sentence the F1 championship this weekend by Star + subscribe here

Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), which will come out first, just ahead of the British Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), this Sunday in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the last of the year, which will decide the World Cup Formula 1 Among them, he declared after dominating the qualification that he is “very happy”, because they were “improving all the time until” it and they achieved it “just in time”.

Verstappen thanked his teammate, Checo Pérez, for giving him the advantage in the slipstream of the first and second sector, during the first attempt of Q3. That Checo Pérez covered the air to the Red Bull number 33 took him to the first position with a considerable advantage over the Mercedes 44 and that was definitive.

Max Verstappen during qualifying for the Abu Dhabi GP. Getty

“Incredible. From pole it is the best way to start the final race. Great team effort. Thanks Checo Pérez. Red Bull and Honda for the push”, shared Verstappen in his account of Twitter.

Verstappen, 24 -twelve less than the seven-time English world champion- signed his thirteenth pole since racing in F1 by dominating qualifying, in which he improved Hamilton’s time by three tenths, so he will seek his first title, the first for a Dutchman and the first for a Honda engine since the legendary engine won with that engine. Ayrton senna the 1991 World Cup, aboard a Mclaren.

“It is an incredible feeling, I am very happy. I felt good with both compounds (of the tires),” he commented on the night of the circuit of the capital of the United States. United Arab Emirates Verstappen, which not only points to the World Cup, but to his twentieth victory in F1 this Sunday in Yas Marina, where he won last year.

The Dutchman came to Abu Dhabi tied on points (369.5) with his rival for the crown, but with an advantage in his favor, counting one more win (9) than the British star.

“At night the temperature drops, and that makes the soft one behave in a better way,” said ‘Mad Max’, who signed 17 of the 59 podiums that he has in the premier category this season; in which whenever he did not win he went up to the drawer as second.

“We have to do well and have our career,” said the Red Bull captain, who also still aspires to win the Constructors’ World Cup, in which Mercedes -which is looking for an eighth title in a row- leads him and his Mexican teammate Checo Pérez -fourth this Saturday- by 28 points, for which the young Dutch star had very good words.

“Checo is a great teammate and it is a pleasure to work with him”, said Verstappen in reference to the brave pilot from Guadalajara, who, whatever happens, will finish the World Cup in fourth position, equaling his best classification, but improving it, for the moment, by 65 points (he has 190 and last year he added 125).

“We have been improving all the time until the ‘quali’ and in the end we have achieved it on time,” explained the World Cup leader this Saturday in Yas Marina.

“It was a great day, but now I’m looking at the race, which is the most important thing,” added Verstappen after signing pole position in Abu Dhabi, where he won last year, starting precisely from first place.

Information from EFE was used in this report.