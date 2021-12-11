The 5 photos that demonstrate the incredible physical change of Dr. Polo from Case Closed

The TV host and lawyer, Ana Maria Polo 62-year-old rose to fame throughout Latin America thanks to his program Case closed that was seen on the screens of almost every country in the region. The last episode of the show was recorded in December 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ana María Polo today. Source: instagram @anapolotv

Today, fans are closely following the life of the Dr. Polo Through social networks where he already accumulates more than two million followers from all corners of the world and for them he shares publications about his trips, his friends, and his special participations among other things.

Ana María Polo in the Couples Room Source: instagram @anapolotv

Through his feed you can experience the important physical transformation that he underwent Ana Maria Polo over the years. Since fans have followed her on television, she has always dressed colorful, formal suits according to her legal profession and impeccable.

Ana María Polo in 2011. Source: instagram @anapolotv

But on the instagram profile of the Dr. Polo You can see photos from several years ago that she has published herself for her virtual fandom. One of them is from 2011 and has a Jacky cut dress with black and white polka dots and her hair with marked waves and in brown tones.

Ana María Polo in 2004. Source: instagram @anapolotv

Another example is from 2004 in which the Dr. Polo She is brunette, with short hair and in a black and white striped suit. The lawyer has also shared photos of her adolescence and in them she is seen with a Santa Claus in the run-up to Christmas with part of her family.