The Chinese giant defaults on a crucial debt payment and enters a historic “default”, according to the Fitch agency

The indigenous minga returns to Cali to report homicides in their territories

Cali (Colombia), Dec 10 (EFE) .- About 3,000 indigenous people, mounted on their “chivas” (buses), arrived this Friday in the Colombian city of Cali from their reservations in the southwest of the country to denounce the increase in threats , homicides and massacres in their territories, especially in the areas of the department of Cauca. In the colorful trucks, occupying a line of more than a kilometer long, the indigenous minga, as its form of protest is known, traveled through Cali, waving flags with the iconic colors of its towns, festive music and messages allusive to peace , but also to the extermination that, they assure, they suffer. The members of eleven indigenous communities in the southwestern part of the country were received in the third most important city in Colombia, amid tensions after the criticism raised during the months of protest in April and May, due to a broad police operation. The minga wants to “deliver a message of reconciliation through the word” and denounce what the political promoter of the Cauca Regional Indigenous Council (CRIC), Guiovanny Yule, calls “a project of death”, in which armed groups such as the Dissidents from the FARC, the paramilitaries or the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN) are causing displacement, threats, homicides and massacres in their territories, “he explained to Efe. According to the most recent figures from the Institute for Development Studies and La Paz (Indepaz), during this 2021, 53 indigenous people who exercised social leadership and the defense of human rights have been assassinated throughout the country. The UN Office of Human Rights in Colombia, for its part, has verified 67 homicides of defenders, of which 13 are indigenous or Afro-descendant, and it is verifying nine more. That is why Yule insists that “they have been cruel against our children, our indigenous people who lives in the territories, “and added that they also came to Cali” to propose the exercise of humanitarian dialogues where the minimum respect for human rights is established. ” The nearly 3,000 indigenous people walked with a first security ring made up of the indigenous guard, a little further away they accompanied members of the unarmed Police and civilians from the Secretariat of Peace and Citizen Culture of Cali to the Plazoleta de Las Banderas, in the southwest from the city. “We went out to march all the territories for the defense of life, against the assassinations of leaders, young people, women; we want Colombia to listen and recognize our rights as indigenous peoples,” Yanina Cantero, an indigenous guard, told Efe . The minga arrived in Cali in the first semester to join the protests that took over the country and that left several dead in this southwestern city and that produced tense episodes in the residential neighborhood of Ciudad Jardín, where some civilians shot at them. to report robberies and invasions of their buildings. The return to the city passed calmly, except for some tense episodes in which hooded youths identified as “front line”, unrelated to the indigenous, who joined the march rebuked the Secretary of Citizen Security of Cali, Carlos Soler, who He approached the demonstration to verify first-hand that there were no outbreaks of violence. (c) EFE Agency