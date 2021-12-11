The city grants the right to vote to its legal residents

The Municipal Council of the city, with a Democratic majority, voted today in favor of a project that grants the right to vote in municipal elections to holders of a residence card or “green card” and holders of work permits, which are estimated it will benefit some 900,000 people, many of them Latino.

The vote was 33 votes in favor, 2 abstentions and 14 against.

The main architect of the bill was Manhattan councilor Ydanis Rodríguez, who when voting in favor said that he was dedicating the vote “to all immigrants who live in the city and who come to the city to one thing: to work.”

Prior to the final vote, there was an intense and emotional debate in the council when a motion was introduced to send the project back to committee for further study.

The reason for this motion was that some African American councilors argued that the potential consequences the law would have on African Americans had not been carefully studied.

The line of this argument is that if hundreds of thousands of immigrants will be able to vote – the majority Latino – it was not clear, always according to African American leaders, how it would affect the African American community. In the end the motion was defeated and it went to the final vote.

The president of the City Council Corey Johson put a message on social networks about the new law in which he states:

“LAST MINUTE: @NYCCouncil just passed landmark #OurCityOurVote legislation that gives eligible lawful permanent residents in New York City the right to vote in municipal elections, paving the way to make New York City the largest city in the country that has done it. “

The list of those who will be able to vote in the next local elections – but not in the state – includes those receiving the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, known as “dreamers” and immigrants who benefit from the Status. Temporary Protection (TPS).

One of the pro-immigrant organizations that celebrated the new law was the ‘New York Immigration Coalition’, which posted a message on social media.

“#HISTORIC: 🗽NYC will become the nation’s largest municipality to allow legal residents to vote. # Intro1867 gives nearly one million New Yorkers a voice on issues that concern us all,” the message reads .

“Thank you @NYCCouncil for this historic vote!” Follows the message.

With this historic vote, New York joins a dozen cities that already have this benefit for their legal residents.