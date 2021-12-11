The club that raises its hand to take “Chicote” Calderón away from Chivas

The Chivas of Guadalajara they do not have sufficient financial resources to acquire reinforcements for the Clausura 2022 Tournament, reason why they intend to use their own assets to reach agreements that favor the arrival of new elements to the workforce led by Marcelo Michel Leaño that this Friday traveled to Christmas bar to start the Preseason.

In this regard, one of the footballers who Cristian Calderón is duty-bound with the Sacred Flock T-shirt, who came from the Necaxa in 2019 and he has only had glimpses of his good football in the Opening League 2020, where he scored two annotations for America, but from then on he has gone unnoticed.

Unofficial versions indicated a few weeks ago that the departure of the “Chicote” in Chivas it would be like a bargaining chip to bring reinforcements and the UANL Tigers They were one of the supposed interested parties, but the subject was not enough for more. In this winter market, the name of the talented offensive midfielder who can also play as a right back came to light again.

TUDN communicator Diana Maca revealed that the Toluca is interested in Calderón’s services, after the departure of Rubens Sambueza, as it would be one of the candidates together with Guillermo Pol Fernández from Cruz Azul to join the ranks of the Red Devils which will now be commanded by the technician Ignacio Ambriz.

“Pol Fernández is wanted by #Toluca therefore he will seek to make an offer that is attractive to both him and #CruzAzul. The ‘Chicote’ is another player that interests the Devils in the face of # CL2022 “, was what the journalist published on her Twitter account.

What is the value of Cristian Calderón

El “Chicote” joined Chivas as part of the reinforcements that arrived in 2019 with Uriel Antuna, Jesús Angulo and Alexis Peña, where only the “Canelo” has been effective for the rojiblancos. In the case of Chicote, His link with Guadalajara ends in December 2023, with a letter valued at approximately 2.2 million dollars according to the Transfermarkt portal.