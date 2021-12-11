The Daily Bugle appeared in New York to promote Spider-Man: No Way Home and you’re going to love it

In case it is not clear to you that Peter Parker will face a media lynching in the first minutes of Spider-Man: No Way Home, a post has appeared delivering the Daily Bugle special issue on the spider hero in New York.

Out of nowhere on the east side of Manhattan a place appeared that sells the edition of the Daily bugle dedicated to Peter Parker whose cover is ¡PUBLIC ENEMY!. The newspaper is not an advertising element but is edited as if it were a UCM newspaper, with data and notes that only exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The first page of this special edition journal shows us the photo of Spider-Man in his Iron-Spider suit in the well-known Battle of the Bridge (first encounter with Doctor Octopus). The headline is alarmist, as only JJ Jameson can be.

Spider maniac: a web of destruction. The truth of Peter Parker revealed. Page 2.“

Among the pages we find that the citizens of New York are asking that Peter Parker reveal his birth certificate, the repercussions that the revelation of his identity would have on the Sokovia agreements, an economic analysis on the damage that Spider-Man has caused, the chronicle of the cleaning workers who take care of their abandoned spider webs, a report on how Mysterio did become a posthumous hero and even advertising on FEAST the popular charity in the Spider-Man comics.

We are a few days away from its premiere Spider-Man: No Way Home And all MCU fans can’t contain their excitement at the prospect of three versions of Spider-Man coming to the third movie starring Tom Holland. Do you already have your tickets? Remember that the appointment is December 15 and spoilers are not worth doing.

***

