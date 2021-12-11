The deputy mayor of Guaynabo orders the cancellation of the contract with a company linked to the lawyer Oscar Santamaría

The Deputy Mayor of Guaynabo, Luisa Colom García, ordered this afternoon, Thursday, the cancellation of the contract with the company Island Builders of the lawyer Oscar Santamaria, who pleaded guilty to a bribery and corruption scheme in the Municipality of Cataño. The mayor of Guaynabo, Angel Perez Otero, was arrested at dawn by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for allegedly benefiting from a scheme similar to Cataño’s.

In the same way, Colom García indicated that he does not intend to aspire to be the mayor of Guaynabo once the special election scheduled for January 8, 2021 is held.. The official will remain in office for the 30 days established by current laws.

“As deputy mayor, I am appalled by the accusations facing the mayor. I am taking all corrective measures to protect the public interest and prevent services from being affected. In addition, I referred the matter to the Guaynabo Internal Audit Office and to other agencies and entities that are auditors, including the General Services Administration. They will have all the cooperation from me to carry out their investigations.

Colom García indicated that, after conducting an analysis of the current contracts, they did not find another agreement related to the company that they had to cancel. However, he reported that he ordered the temporary suspension of all auction process in the town hall.

The vice mayor also notified all the directors of the municipality of the instructions of the mayor’s suspension order, and the consequences of violating that order.

“The contract was for the construction and rehabilitation of a sector of the Ríos de Guaynabo neighborhood. When ordering the cancellation, all related jobs are stopped. I do not have the exact amount (cost) of the contract. At the moment these works are paralyzed and we are evaluating the way to continue with these tasks, ”emphasized Colom García, highlighting that made the determination after the Office of the Panel on the Independent Special Prosecutor (Opfei) summarily suspended Pérez Otero from his position as mayor until the federal judicial process is completed.

On the other hand, to questions from this newspaper, the vice mayor confirmed that there is a proposal on the part of Waste Collection Corp., a company of which Santamaría is part, for the operation of the recycling transshipment station in the municipality of Guaynabo. He argued, however, that the municipality’s code clearly establishes that there can be no contracts with any company whose directors, shareholders or officials have pleaded guilty to corruption at the state or federal level, so that proposal was out of the bid for that contract.

When approached about whether he requested a letter of resignation from Pérez Otero, Colom García avoided answering directly and maintained that his priority is to keep the services offered by the city council to citizens in operation.

Colom García did maintain that, for the moment, he had not received a resignation letter from Pérez Otero or from any other official in his administration.

The head of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico, William Stephen Muldrow, explained earlier in the day that the corruption scheme for which Pérez Otero was accused includes the companies Waste Collection Corp. and JR Asphalt Inc., owned by Santamaría and Raymond Rodríguez, respectively.

For this scheme in Cataño he pleaded guilty to bribery and illegal commissions (kickbacks) the now former mayor of Cataño Félix “el Cano” Delgado. Santamaría, a lawyer by profession, also pleaded guilty, while Mario Villegas Vargas, an official at JR Asphalt Inc., submitted a plea of ​​not guilty.

Mario Vargas Villegas, also face corruption charges related to a similar scheme revealed last week.

In passing, the deputy mayor indicated that from tomorrow, Friday, an evaluation of the functions of the Office of the First Lady will be carried out, as she stressed that “these services must continue to be offered to the public.”

“Right now what I want is transparency; to be able to see specifically what happened. Carrying out a full audit would take a long time, ”said Colom García.

By the way, Colom García, who worked as a magistrate of the Court of Appeals, was the person who swore in Pedro Pierluisi as governor in 2019, after the resignation of Ricardo Rosselló Nevares. However, the Supreme Court of Puerto Rico annulled the swearing in by declaring Pierluisi’s entry into office as unconstitutional.

Pérez was arrested this morning by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI, in English) for the same corruption scheme to which the former mayor of Cataño is linked Félix “el Cano” Delgado Montalvo.

After the arrest, Colom García reacted surprised and promised to give continuity to the work of the municipal administration.

“This news impacts us greatly. I am very sorry for what happened and we remember that he is assisted by the presumption of innocence “said the deputy mayor in written statements.

