The DIM does not rest and Comesaña warns of an ‘earthquake’ in Medellín

The Independiente de Medellín works for the 2022 season and this has been made known by his DT Julio Comesaña

December 10, 2021 · 21:20 hs

After failing to qualify for the final home runs of the BetPlay League, at Independiente de Medellín they “forgot” about the holidays and are already working to shape the “DIM 2022 Project”, as coach Comesaña announced that there would be a “tumble” in Medellin.

“I want a well-designed squad that has no excuses, with players for the team,” the coach began commenting at a press conference. In turn, he spoke about Andrés Ricaurte being part of the institution for next year: “I spoke with AR to find out what he felt and if he wanted to return to Medellín. I also asked him about what role he saw that he could give us the best. with us next year. “

At the same time, the club has already announced via social networks the losses of four important players: Robert Harrys, Javier Reina, Leonardo Castro and Agustín Vuletich. Comesaña stressed that he wants to create partnerships, and is looking for variants in the preparation of the squad next year.

However, the club does not want the fans to be carried away by euphoria: “You have to speak the truth to the fans. It may hurt a bit but I expect a repeated lie. We are looking for multi-functional players. Yes, I think the squad I have is not it is to classify between the eights and able to say that it is not enough for me and I am leaving “.