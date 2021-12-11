The doctors stay more at home taking care of the children

Gender can be decisive when making some decisions and reconciling work and family life. A recent survey indicates that the 52 percent of medical parents state that it is their partner who stays at home when a child is sick, only 24 percent of women make this statement. In this sense, the 21 percent of the doctors indicate that they are the ones who stay in the care of the little one and they only 6 percent, that is, 94 percent continue to go to work.

In the analysis ‘Being a medical man or woman: what are the differences?’ 1,000 professionals were interviewed to see if there was a disparity of opinions. In the first place, the first discrimination has been found when it comes to treat healthcare personnel, since 51 percent of the women indicate that on some occasion they have felt that the patients address them more informally (mentoring them) and even in a disrespectful way. Specifically, professionals between the ages of 25 and 29 are the most affected, 23 percent of girls compared to 3 percent of them.

Along the same lines, being a woman also affects her safety, since more than half of female doctors (54 percent) have felt intimidated by a patient. Furthermore, they are also more often confused with other less qualified healthcare professionals. Still 68 percent has happened, while in the case of men only 19 percent.

Reconciling the job of being a doctor with being a parent

For them it is more important balance professional and work life, have good relationships with their coworkers and reconcile work with their responsibilities as mothers. However, for male physicians conciliation lags behind salary.

At the time of having children, 84 percent of men states that their profession did not influence them in making this decision; on the other hand, 60 percent of the women did take this into account. This imbalance is also reflected when taking leave when having a baby, only 34 percent of them asked for it, on the contrary, the 65 percent of women took maternity leave.

Both they and they (48 percent and 39 percent) consider that the schedules and demands linked to their medical career have had a negative impact on your role as father and mother.

Gender influences the medical career

Professionals also perceive substantial differences in their work. Men believe that gender does not include in their salaries, however, the 19 percent acknowledge that it favors their professional advancement and 10 percent, their remuneration. Conversely, the 44 percent of women considers that their gender negatively affects their career and their salaries.

On the other hand, more than a quarter of doctors believe that their gender constitutes an obstacle when it comes to being invited to present the results of your research at a medical congress and publish in scientific journals.

61% of female doctors believe that they should modify their personality to be taken more seriously in the work environment

Regarding the proportion of men who occupy an executive or department head position, it is a little more important than that of women but not significantly (26 percent and 21 percent). However, men feel more confident in the management position than women (61 vs 49). A 5-year-old woman (versus an 8-year-old man) has expressed doubts about her abilities.

At work, 28 percent of women versus 20 percent of men have ambitions for promotion or promotion. But when it comes to negotiating the salary increase, half of women consider themselves particularly clumsy in this exercise, compared to 29 percent of men. In fact, the 61 percent of doctors think they should change their personality or their behavior to be taken more seriously in the work environment. In men the percentage is 43 percent.