The FACh begins the coordination of the Multinational Air Exercise Salitre IV

The Chilean Air Force (FACh) held the first coordination meeting with the countries that will participate in the Combined Multinational Air Exercise Salitre IV which will take place next year in the north of Chile.

According to the institution, Saltpeter IV It will be extended in the jurisdictional area of ​​the Vª Y 1st Air Brigades (Antofagasta and Iquique, respectively) during the second semester of 2022, and which contemplates the participation of different American air forces, where some of them will do so with aerial means and others as observers.

The first meeting was led by the head of the Planning and Control Subdirectorate of the Operations Management of the FACh and head of the Salitre Exercise Planning Group, colonel of aviation Alejandro Arevalo.

This first meeting lasted three days and the respective contacts with the participating air forces were established through bilateral online coordination meetings. In addition, it was the instance that allowed to carry out an integrated work between the different Working Groups (WG) that have been formed for the planning and execution of the exercise.

The Chilean Air Force assumed in 2004 the responsibility of organizing, planning and executing Saltpeter, one of the most important and largest aerial exercises in South America, the last version of which was carried out in 2014 and included the participation of flight equipment such as the A-4AR Fightinghawk (Argentina), F-5 Tiger (Brazil and Chile), F-16 Fighting Falcon (Chile and the United States), A-37B Dragonfly (Uruguay), among others.

The commander-in-chief of the FACh, general of the air Arturo Merino, he pointed out in an interview to Infodefensa.com that: “The fourth version of the Salitre Multinational Exercise is being planned for the last quarter of the year 2022. However, carrying out this exercise will be subject to the development and evolution of the global health emergency produced by the spread of SARS-CoV-2. It is contemplated to invite Argentine Air Forces, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Spain, U.S, France, Uruguay with aerial and human resources. As also, observers of Ecuador, Italy, Israel, Mexico, New Zealand, Paraguay Y Peru“.

The objective of Saltpeter is to develop the cooperation and relations of the Air Forces, increasing their interoperability through a common planning format NATO. In addition, the military aviation event is an instance for training in the field of Defense of flight crews, command and control systems, as well as logistics and personnel systems.

Photos: Chilean Air Force.