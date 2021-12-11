The father of David Benavídez exploded and insulted Canelo Álvarez and Eddy Reynoso

Saul Canelo Alvarez had a 2021 successful after being Undisputed Champion of the 168 pounds after beating Caleb Plant, so a defense in super middleweight was expected or that of the jump to the 175 pounds. Despite this, the Guadalajara goes further and seeks to become champion in the 200 pounds. On the other hand, after several weeks in silence, the coach and father of David benavidez, Joseph, exploded against the Mexican and coach by saying that they are avoiding his son.

Throughout his career the fighter of Guadalajara has received much criticism for controversial moves such as going up to a super middleweight fight against the unknown Rocky filding. In turn, his idea of ​​going on a cruise in front of the stranger Ilunga Mkabu He returns to expose him as a boxer who does not want to face great rivals of today.

Because of this, Jose Benavidez shot with Canelo Alvarez Y Eddy reynoso, who have said that the Red Flag does not deserve a chance against Guadalajara. “You do not have to go with blowjobs, do not be assholes. Because when David was the WBC 168-pound champion, we contacted each other to do that fight at 168 pounds and he wasn’t interested. Tell me why? David did not give the 2 pounds and leaves the belt vacant, and now they are interested in fighting for the belt “, expressed the Mexican coach to TV Boxing.

And I add: “Why are they being assholes and saying that David doesn’t have the experience, that he doesn’t deserve and all that. We all know what happened. This is already a business and my respects. He is a great fighter, he is very dangerous, but at the end of the day I am comfortable because they are turning David Benavidez and if it is not turning, then what is it? “.

By last, Jose Benavidez He stressed that they know that fighting against their son will be a very difficult fight and that it will bring them several problems. “David Benavidez is going to bring them problems … Hopefully we will continue fighting and give a chance to (Edgar) Berlanga, to fighters who have not done anything yet. We are willing to fight with anyone to continue gaining experience “, concluded the coach of the Red flag.